IFSC office block with full planning for medical use seeks €42 per sq ft

2 Custom House Plaza is located immediately adjacent to the entrance of Connolly Station at the IFSC in Dublin 1

With demand from medical occupiers for strong locations well connected by public transport continuing to grow, the owners of 2 Custom House Plaza in Dublin’s north docks may well have stolen a march on the competition.

Having been in use as office accommodation since its development in the late 1990s, a significant area of the building is now being offered to let by joint agents TWM and Cushman & Wakefield with full planning permission in place for a change of use to medical. Some 1,718sq m (18,500sq ft) of the 2,694sq m (29,000sq ft) property is now available for immediate occupation. The quoting rent is €42 per sq ft and €3,500 per car-parking space with flexibility available on lease terms.

The atrium at 2 Custom House Plaza is home to a Bear Market coffee shop

Custom House Plaza occupies a highly convenient location immediately adjacent to the entrance to Connolly Station providing InterCity, Enterprise, and commuter services to the north, northwest, southeast and southwest, including the Luas and Dart. Immediately to the west of Custom House Plaza is Ballymore’s Dublin Arch (formerly Connolly Quarter) development, which is now under construction. Upon completion this scheme will extend to a total area of 111,000sq m (1.2 million sq ft) and comprise 741 homes, over 20 residential/amenity units, The Standard Hotel and two office buildings.

Patricia Ward of TWM says: “We are seeing a wide range of requirements from both public and private hospitals who are continuing to expand and are under pressure for accommodation. There is growing trend whereby cost-effective accommodation can be provided outside the grounds of the main hospital in buildings with the necessary planning consent in place.”