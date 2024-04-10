Kildare town land with full planning for 168 new homes seeks €7m

An aerial view of the lands at Southgreen on the outskirts of Kildare town

Agent Coonan Property is guiding a price of €7 million for a 12.35-acre (4.9-hectare) site with full planning permission for the development of 168 homes on the outskirts of Kildare town. The subject lands at Southgreen are being offered by sale by way of tender on Wednesday, May 15th.

Kildare town is an area of proven residential demand and has seen the development of a number of new housing schemes over recent years.

The subject site secured planning permission from An Bord Pleanála (Ref: ABP-318401-23) in February 2024 for 168 new homes comprising a mix of houses, duplex units and apartments. The site has the benefit of access to all services and is located in an area zoned Objective C1 New Residential under the Kildare Town Local Area Plan 2023-2029.

The lands are within a short distance of Kildare town, Tesco, Kildare Village shopping outlet and a number of primary and secondary schools. Local amenities include the plains of the Curragh and Curragh Racecourse, and the Irish National Stud & Gardens.

In terms of its accessibility, the site is about 600m from the town’s train station and within a short drive of the M7 and the wider motorway network. Naas and Dublin city centre are 29km and 61km away respectively.

Will Coonan of Coonan Property says: “We expect to see strong demand for this property as it is exactly what the market is looking for given the current housing demand from commuters within the Greater Dublin Area.”

The solicitor for the sale is Margetson & Greene Solicitors of 35 Lower Baggot Street, Dublin 2. Further information on the site is available from Coonan Property by phoning 01-6286128 or by emailing info@coonan.com.