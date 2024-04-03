CBRE appoints León Murray as director of new planning division

León Murray: 'I embrace the opportunity to pioneer the new planning service within this esteemed company'

CBRE Ireland has announced the appointment of León Murray to the position of director of its newly established planning division.

Mr Murray has previously held senior positions at Turley Planning and RPS Group Ltd, as well as working within the planning and development industry abroad in London and Vancouver.

Before joining CBRE, he was responsible for the provision of strategic planning advice and the preparation of planning applications for a range of projects including residential, commercial, mixed-use and infrastructure developments, and urban regeneration and place-making master plans in both the public and private sectors.

As director of planning at CBRE, Mr Murray will provide its clients with advice to facilitate new development by assessing need and promoting social and economic benefits, as well as building business cases for public funding.

Of the appointment, Peter Garrigan, head of development land at CBRE, said: “CBRE Ireland are thrilled to welcome León Murray on board to spearhead our new planning department. His expertise will be invaluable in assisting both existing and new clients through the intricate planning and development process.”