Stand-alone office block at Citywest Business Campus for €4.5m

Agent Lisney is guiding a price of €4.5 million for a standalone office building at Dublin’s Citywest Business Campus.

3008 Lake Drive, which comes to the market with the benefit of full vacant possession and an attractive capital value of €197 per sq ft, is expected by the selling agent to appeal to both owner-occupiers and investors looking for a flexible workspace in a strong location.

The subject property comprises an L-shaped building of 22,862sq ft (2,124sq m) distributed over two floors. The accommodation includes both self-contained and open-plan offices, boardrooms, meeting rooms, and a reception area. The building is serviced by an eight-person lift and comes with 70 surface car-parking spaces. Although 3008 Lake Drive has a B3 Ber rating at present, a Ber-improvement assessment carried out in advance of its sale suggests that this could be upgraded to an A3 rating.

Lake Drive is well located next to the N7 and to the M7 and M50 motorways, giving occupiers ready access to both the wider national road network and to Dublin city centre and Dublin Airport.