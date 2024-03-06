Parnell Square Georgian with potential for residential or hotel use seeking €1.6m

43 Parnell Square in Dublin city centre is being sold with the benefit of vacant possession

Agent Finnegan Menton is guiding a price of €1.6 million for number 43 Parnell Square in Dublin city centre.

Located on the west side of the square and directly opposite the entrance to the Garden of Remembrance and the Rotunda Hospital, the property, which has been in office use, is being offered for sale with the benefit of both vacant possession and with freehold title.

Number 43 Parnell Square comprises a four-storey, over-basement Georgian building extending to a net internal floor area of 382.2sq m (4,115sq ft). The property was refurbished in 2010 to include a new roof and is in excellent condition throughout, according to the selling agent.

The building comprises large rooms with a floor-to-ceiling glazed entrance leading to a hallway and reception area. It retains numerous original period features with high ceilings, cornicing, sash windows, ornate fireplaces and ceiling roses throughout. There is a private enclosed courtyard to the rear of the building.

READ MORE

The entrance and reception area at 43 Parnell Square, Dublin 1

While the property is ready for use as an office its zoning of “Z8 -Georgian Conservation Area” offers the potential for conversion to residential, hotel or medical-related use subject to planning permission.

The area surrounding number 43 is well served by a number of bars, cafés, galleries, restaurants and hotels. There are two Michelin-starred restaurants within the immediate area, namely Chapter One and Mr Fox. Henry Street, one of Dublin’s main shopping streets is located within 700m of the subject property.

Further details on the sale are available from Mark McCormack and Nicholas Corson of Finnegan Menton.