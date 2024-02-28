Fitzwilliam Square Georgian office and mews for €2.85m

65 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, is being offered for sale with the benefit of vacant possession

Agent Savills, on the instructions of joint receivers, Declan McDonald & Ken Tyrrell of PwC, is seeking a buyer for 65 Fitzwilliam Square, a Georgian office building located in the heart of Dublin’s traditional central business district. The property is being offered for sale with the benefit of vacant possession at a guide price of €2.85 million.

Number 65 Fitzwilliam Square briefly comprises a four-storey over-basement building extending to 7,100 sq ft (659 sq m). It has original period features, including cornicing, ornate fireplaces, traditional sash windows and distinct Corinthian columns.

The building also features rarer architectural elements including a higher parapet and ground-level granite rustication, the presence of which serve to enhance its stature and presence. There is a separate mews building to the rear of the main building and this extends to 1,080 sq ft (100 sq m). The mews has planning permission for extensive refurbishment and expansion programme.

Located on the northern side of Fitzwilliam Square, number 65 occupies a prime location within Dublin’s Georgian core and central business district. The subject property offers the owner/occupier exclusive access to the private Fitzwilliam Square park.

READ MORE

The main building offers the potential for a number of uses including conversion to a statement headquarter office building, embassy or high-end residential residence.

Seán Ryan McCaffrey of Savills says: “This is a rare opportunity to invest in one of Dublin’s most prestigious addresses, promising not only a significant real estate acquisition but also an investment in the very fabric of Georgian Dublin.”