Richmond Homes seeks €7m for Louth site with planning for 347 homes

An aerial view of the site at the Bridgegate residential scheme in Ardee, Co Louth

Having delivered and sold several phases of new homes at Bridgegate in Ardee, Co Louth, since 2020, Richmond Homes, the housebuilding arm of real estate investment firm Avestus Capital Partners, has instructed agent Knight Frank to find a buyer for a site with planning in place for a further 347 homes within the wider scheme. The approved units comprise a mix of 281 houses and 66 duplex apartments along with a creche and community building, and the subject site is guiding at a price of €7 million.

Also included in the sale is 8.6 acres of unplanned land which is zoned Objective L1 Strategic Reserve, providing the prospective purchaser with scope for future development, subject to planning permission.

Ardee is a thriving town with numerous amenities, including an 18-hole parkland golf course, coffee shops and restaurants. The town has a number of primary and secondary schools. Ardee Community School, Ardee Educate Together National School, Scoil Mhuire Na Trócaire and Monastery National School are all situated within walking distance of the Bridgegate scheme.

Ardee is well located just off junction 14 on the M1 motorway. Drogheda and Dundalk are both within 20km of the site, while Dublin city centre is 60km away. Regular commuter train services are available from both Drogheda and Dundalk.

READ MORE

Finín O’Driscoll and James Meagher at Knight Frank say: “With its proven location and ready-to-go planning permission, this portion of the Bridgegate site offers the incoming buyer the opportunity to get on site straight away to deliver much-needed housing to the market.”

Further information is available from Knight Frank and registration for the data room for the sale can be made at www.bridgegate-ardee.com