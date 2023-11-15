Sigmoid Sports inks deal for new golf training facility in Sandyford

With the winter season now well into its stride, golfers – both aspiring and the more accomplished – will welcome the arrival of a new golf training centre at Sandyford’s Beacon South Quarter. The facility will be operated by Irish athlete management and events company Sigmoid Sports, following its agreement of a new long-term lease with the scheme’s owner, Ires Reit.

Sigmoid has signed a 10-year lease for 297sq m (3,194sq ft) fronting on to Beacon South Quarter Square for its golf training centre, which will be known as Sigmoid HQ. The development of the facility comes on foot of the approval by Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council of a planning application for a change of use of the unit from retail to leisure.

Sigmoid’s Sandyford golf training centre features indoor golf simulators equipped with Trackman technology, the world’s leading developer of radar-tracking technology for use in golf performance analysis. The space also includes an indoor putting green delivered to golf-course standards. Sigmoid, which works with a number of professional golfers on the LPGA and Ladies European tours, will offer customers a range of services including golf simulators for personal use, golf classes and custom golf club fittings.

Sigmoid HQ in Beacon South Quarter in Sandyford, Dublin

Ires Reit’s chief executive Margaret Sweeney said: “The transformation of this space into a state-of-the-art golf training centre is a testament to the ambition of the teams involved, and we are proud to have partnered with Sigmoid HQ to deliver this new amenity to the Sandyford district. This new leisure destination will add to the area’s footfall, supporting local businesses and economy as well as providing amenities for residents in the surrounding communities.”

Sigmoid Sports managing director Rob Browne added: “Sigmoid HQ will help golf enthusiasts fine-tune their game with the support of professional coaches and state-of-the-art technology. We look forward to welcoming the local community to our new centre in the period ahead.”