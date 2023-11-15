Dublin 4 office with potential for high-end residential seeks €2.1m

Investors, small- to mid-sized companies looking for an own-door office, developers of prime residential property and potential high-end homebuyers are among those expected to run the rule over the sale of number 80 Northumberland Road in Dublin 4. Situated within walking distance of both Ballsbridge village and the city centre, the headquarters of MS Ireland is being offered to the market with the benefit of vacant possession by agent CBRE at a guide price of €2.1 million.

The subject property comprises a three-storey over-basement period building of 409sq m (4,399sq ft). While the property is in office use at present, it offers the potential for conversion to residential use subject to planning permission being obtained. The building retains numerous of its original period features and features high ceiling at hall and first-floor level along with large bay and sash windows.

The property comes with 10 car-parking spaces and is accessed from both Northumberland Road and from an entrance to the rear of Lansdowne Park.

Number 80 is situated just 1.3km from Merrion Square in Dublin city centre and 650m from Ballsbridge village, making it convenient to a wide range of amenities including the RDS and the Aviva Stadium. The area is well served by public transport links with several Dublin Bus routes stopping near the subject property itself, while Barrow Street Dart station is within walking distance.

Robert Mulcair of CBRE says: “We are anticipating a strong level of interest as 80 Northumberland Road occupies a high-profile office and residential location. It should appeal to owner occupiers and to investors looking to create an office investment generating strong rental returns.”