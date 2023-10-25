Paul McDonnell takes up senior advisory role at CBRE

Paul McDonnell, Bank of Ireland’s former head of property and finance and interim head of corporate banking, has taken up a new role as senior executive adviser at CBRE.

Commenting on the appointment, CBRE managing director Myles Clarke said: “We are thrilled that Paul will be advising CBRE as we grow our business in response to our clients’ needs. His extensive experience in Irish real estate and beyond brings insights and opportunities to support the expansion of our client base. I look forward to working with Paul in the months ahead as we continue to deliver on our growth strategy.”

Commenting on his new position, Mr McDonnell said: “CBRE is a strong global brand with a great track record in delivering strategic real-estate advice to clients. This executive-advisory role is a strong fit with my own years of experience in real-estate financing, and I’m delighted to be joining CBRE as it expands with new advisory offerings to clients.”