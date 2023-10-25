Award-winning Kildare pub with potential for hotel guiding at €1.1m

Agent Coonan Property is inviting best bids by November 30th next for The Hanged Man’s pub and restaurant in Milltown, Co Kildare. The long-established and award-winning venue is guiding at a price of €1.1 million.

Positioned on a high-profile roadside site of 2.5 acres (1 hectare) on the banks of the Grand Canal, the subject property briefly comprises a fully licensed bar and restaurant with capacity for 100 customers along with a fully fitted kitchen, a function room and a two-bedroom apartment at first-floor level. An additional two-bedroom, two-bathroom cut-stone apartment adjoins the main building.

The existing property comes for sale with the benefit of full planning permission for a 20-bedroom boutique hotel and all associated works. Details of this planning consent can be found in the planning section of Kildare County Council’s website under reference 21/1263.

The Hanged Man’s pub continues to trade well and has been acknowledged for the quality of drinks, food, service and atmosphere, winning the Black and White pub of the year twice in a row. It is also the only pub to have won the East Regional Pub of the Year awards twice in succession. It was also listed by The Irish Times Barfly column as one of the top 10 pubs in Ireland.

Quite apart from its current reputation as a pub, the property is steeped in the local history of Kildare and more particularly, in the history of the Grand Canal. Built originally as a depot for the canal, the building later served as a Royal Irish Constabulary barracks before being converted to its current use.

The Hanged Man’s pub is well located near the Curragh racecourse and a 10-minute drive from Newbridge. Naas, Kildare town and Dublin are all easily accessed via the M7 motorway. Further information on the sale is available from Will Coonan and Philip Byrne at Coonan Property.