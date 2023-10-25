12 self-catering apartments in the heart of Dublin’s central business district for €4.5m

Agent CBRE is guiding a price of €4.5 million for Molesworth Court Suites, a bespoke scheme of 12 self-catering apartments and penthouses on Schoolhouse Lane in Dublin 2.

Purpose built as extended-stay accommodation for business and other longer-term visitors to the capital, the development comprises a stand-alone building consisting of four floors over a reception hall along with dedicated and secure car parking.

Molesworth Court Suites occupies a prime location in the heart of Dublin, and is situated within a short walk of Trinity College, Grafton Street and St Stephen’s Green. The immediate area offers a vibrant mix of offices, cultural attractions, high-end retailers and a host of restaurants, bars and cafés.

The subject property is located in close proximity to numerous of Dublin’s leading visitor attractions including Trinity College, the National Gallery of Ireland, the National Concert Hall, the 3 Arena, the Gaiety Theatre, the Aviva Stadium and Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

It is also within walking distance of the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and the Dublin Docklands, both of which serve as the location for a wide array of leading domestic and global companies.

Alexandra Sheeran of CBRE says: “This is an exceptional opportunity to acquire a thriving business in a prime location with considerable upside potential.”