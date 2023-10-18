Commercial Property

South Dublin house and garden offers scope for 20 new homes at €1.7m

Property sits on 0.80-acre site next to White’s Cross junction at the N11 and Leopardstown Road in Foxrock

An aerial view of the Ceiliúrlann site on Leopardstown Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18

Ronald Quinlan
Wed Oct 18 2023 - 05:30

With more and more of the original, larger homes in the South Dublin suburbs of Foxrock and its immediate environs likely to be replaced over time with high-end “compact” schemes, the sale of a substantial house on Leopardstown Road is set to see strong interest from developers.

Positioned on a 0.32-hectare (0.80-acre) site next to the White’s Cross junction on the N11 QBC (quality bus corridor), Ceiliúrlann currently comprises a large, detached 1960s dwelling extending to 184sq m (1,977sq ft) along with an adjacent mews. The property is being offered to the market by agent Cushman & Wakefield at a guide price of €1.7 million.

The sale of Ceiliúrlann is expected to be driven largely by its potential for development. The property has retained “Objective – A” zoning under the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Development Plan 2022-2028 and as such, presents an opportunity for a low- or medium-density residential scheme. A feasibility study prepared for the sale suggests the site has scope to accommodate 12 large houses or a “compact housing” model of 20 new homes. Access to the proposed developments would be provided through Ceiliúrlann’s two existing entrances off Leopardstown Road.

“Ceiliúrlann presents an excellent opportunity to deliver a high-profile development in the long-established and much sought-after South Dublin suburb of Foxrock,” Seán Kellegher and Paul Nalty of Cushman & Wakefield say.

“We expect to see high levels of interest in this sale.”

