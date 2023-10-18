South Dublin house and garden offers scope for 20 new homes at €1.7m

With more and more of the original, larger homes in the South Dublin suburbs of Foxrock and its immediate environs likely to be replaced over time with high-end “compact” schemes, the sale of a substantial house on Leopardstown Road is set to see strong interest from developers.

Positioned on a 0.32-hectare (0.80-acre) site next to the White’s Cross junction on the N11 QBC (quality bus corridor), Ceiliúrlann currently comprises a large, detached 1960s dwelling extending to 184sq m (1,977sq ft) along with an adjacent mews. The property is being offered to the market by agent Cushman & Wakefield at a guide price of €1.7 million.

The sale of Ceiliúrlann is expected to be driven largely by its potential for development. The property has retained “Objective – A” zoning under the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Development Plan 2022-2028 and as such, presents an opportunity for a low- or medium-density residential scheme. A feasibility study prepared for the sale suggests the site has scope to accommodate 12 large houses or a “compact housing” model of 20 new homes. Access to the proposed developments would be provided through Ceiliúrlann’s two existing entrances off Leopardstown Road.

“Ceiliúrlann presents an excellent opportunity to deliver a high-profile development in the long-established and much sought-after South Dublin suburb of Foxrock,” Seán Kellegher and Paul Nalty of Cushman & Wakefield say.

“We expect to see high levels of interest in this sale.”