Melanie Bevan joins CBRE as head of strategy and change management

Melanie Bevan, with a background in occupational psychology, has joined CBRE as the head of its strategy and change management division.

Commenting on her appointment, Bevan says: “I am absolutely thrilled to join the team at CBRE. A forward-looking and effective workplace strategy is increasingly vital in our current climate as many companies are re-evaluating how and where they work.”

Noting Bevan’s appointment came at a pivotal time in the market, CBRE executive director Paddy Conlon says: “Future office space use, workplace strategies and change management implementation have never been higher on our clients’ priority lists.

“Melanie’s skill sets, expertise and reputation for strategic thinking will further complement our platform.”

Myles Clarke, CBRE’s managing director, adds, “From talking to business leaders across multiple sectors, it is very apparent the array of opportunities and challenges that face a post-Covid workplace. We are excited by Melanie’s ability as a great communicator and collaborator, with a reputation for innovative and strategic thinking.”

In the new role Bevan will be responsible for developing and leading the company’s strategy and change management division, providing workplace strategies, organisational design and change and transformation services for occupier clients.

Bevan began her career by applying occupational psychology to the workplace, defining organisations’ people strategy and leading projects in disciplines such as learning and development, as well as wellbeing, inclusion and diversity.