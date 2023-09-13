Silent Aire signs for 107,500sq ft of space at Park West Industrial Park

Silent-Aire is one of the largest occupiers at Harcourt Developments' Park West scheme in Dublin 12

Data centre design and manufacturing giant, Silent-Aire, has entered into two new long-term leases on units SB1 and SB2 at Park West Industrial Park in Dublin 12.

The company, a subsidiary of Johnson Controls, employs more than 500 people in Dublin and has a total of 13 manufacturing facilities in Canada, the US and Ireland.

Silent-Aire’s acquisition of its two new facilities, which extend to 40,000sq ft and 67,000sq ft respectively, will allow for further growth of the company’s existing Irish business. The Canadian-headquartered firm was already one of the largest occupiers at Park West before the agreement of this latest deal.

Silent-Aire specialises in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical, custom-air handlers and modular data centres for hyperscale cloud and co-location providers.

Commenting on the company’s decision to expand its presence at Park West, Shane O’Connor of CBRE’s industrial and logistics division said: “We were delighted to act for Silent Aire on the recently completed lettings in Park West. We were particularly happy to secure these off-market properties located within such close proximity to Silent Aire’s existing facilities in Park West given the operational benefits for the client, and in the face of the historically low vacancy rates in the Dublin market at present.”

Dan Blain of Harcourt Developments, the landlord of both buildings, added: ‘’The team at Harcourt Developments are delighted with the continued success of Silent-Aire and their renewed investment in Park West Industrial Park. This additional 107,500 sq ft, makes them one of the largest occupiers at the campus and we look forward to working with them on new opportunities in the near future.’’