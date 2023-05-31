Latest unit at Northwest Logistics Park seeks €12.95 per sq ft

Following the recent letting of Unit 628 at Northwest Logistics Park to Kuehne + Nagel, joint agents Savills and CBRE are seeking an occupier for Unit 736, which is now nearing completion.

Due for delivery in the third quarter of this year, the subject property will extend to 6,385sq m (68,727sq ft), have a clear internal height of 14.6 metres, seven dock levellers and two automated grade-level doors opening out on to a large yard with depth of 40 metres. At this stage of the construction programme, there is potential for integrating specific occupier modifications prior to the floors and offices being installed. The subject unit will have the highest sustainable credentials by targeting LEED Gold certification and an A3 Ber rating.

Northwest Logistics Park has a prime location in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15. The scheme is situated within 200 metres of the N2/N3 link road which gives dual carriageway access to the N2 (J3) and N3 (J2) routes and J5 and J6 on the M50, which in turn provides access to all the main routes, from Dublin to Dublin Airport and the Dublin Tunnel.

The scheme’s developer, Park Developments, is one of Ireland’s most established builders, with more than 60 years of experience in delivering logistics, residential and commercial space. The company’s other major logistics schemes include phases 1, 2 and 4 of Northwest Business Park in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15; the M50 Business Park in Ballymount, which includes Fashion City (Ireland’s only dedicated fashion wholesale scheme); and Northern Cross Business Park, North Road, Dublin 11, where more than 1.4 million square feet of logistics space has been developed.

Unit 736 Northwest Logistics Park will be available to lease at an annual rent of €12.95 per sq ft (exclusive of VAT and all other outgoings). Park Developments is awaiting a decision on planning permission in the coming weeks for Unit 735, which will extend to 5,132sq m (55,240sq ft).