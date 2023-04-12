Global logistics giant DSV signs for new facility at €300m Mountpark Baldonnell scheme

Industrial and logistics property development specialist Mountpark has pre-let the sixth unit at its Baldonnell development in Dublin 22.

Unit F, a 72,646sq ft state-of-the-art logistics facility, is being leased to the Danish-owned logistics giant DSV. The acquisition marks the start of a drive for DSV in Ireland to occupy modern, sustainable and more operationally efficient buildings aligned with its end customers and corporate ambitions. Unit F is due for completion in April when DSV will take possession.

Established in 1976 DSV is a worldwide transport and logistics company which employs 75,000 people in offices and facilities in more than 80 countries across six continents. DSV has approximately 400 employees in Ireland and offers a range of services including warehousing logistics solutions, and road, air, sea and courier freight services to support its customers’ entire supply chain.

Mountpark Baldonnell has already attracted a range of high-profile international and domestic occupiers including German-headquartered logistics provider DB Schenker, United Drug and Home Store + More. The final facility at Baldonnell, Unit G, which will extend to 96,930sq ft, is under offer and it is expected that the prospective occupier will take possession in May. The development of units F and G alone represents a €47 million investment by Mountpark and brings its total investment across the seven facilities at Baldonnel to more than €300 million. The overall scheme extends to 1,386,189 sq ft with all buildings pre-let before their practical completion.

READ MORE

Commenting on the decision of DSV to locate at Baldonnell, Mountpark Logistics’ development director for the UK & Ireland, Brett Huxley said: “Our aim has been to provide our customers with logistics facilities that exceed the benchmark of traditional logistics specifications in the greater Dublin market and lead in terms of their sustainability credentials and welfare provisions.”

“We are delighted to have concluded the second letting with DSV in our pan-European portfolio, which will allow them to expand operations in Dublin and we look forward to welcoming them to Baldonnell.”

Deirdre Nolan, director of DSV’s operations in the Republic of Ireland said: “Our Irish business continues to expand and this new state-of-the-art facility will enable us to meet the needs of a number of new clients.”

“We were particularly attracted by the quality and sustainable credentials of Mountpark’s development at Baldonnell, with the site benefiting from solar panels and BREEAM Excellent accreditation which complies with DSV’S sustainability policy. As one of the world’s leading transport and logistics providers, we have a strong focus on ensuring responsible and sustainable business practices in all operations, locations and modes of transport.”

CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield are joint agents for Mountpark Baldonnell.