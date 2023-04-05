Trade union seeks €2.75m from sale of Georgian pile near Merrion Square

The UK-headquartered GMB trade union has retained Browne Corrigan Chartered Surveyors to find a buyer for number 14 Mount Street Upper, a four-storey Georgian building and associated mews in the heart of Dublin’s traditional central business district.

The property, which is located next to Merrion Square and within a short walk of Government buildings, is being offered for sale at a guide price of €2.75 million.

Until quite recently the building traded as GMB College, offering a broad range of third-level courses. Consequently, the property is currently laid out as a mixture of classroom and associated office accommodation. It could, however, be converted, subject to planning permission, to other uses such as embassy or conventional office space.

The main Georgian building is attached at the rear by a modern extension to its mews, with the entire property extending to a gross internal area of 825sq m (8,880sq ft). There is a yard to rear, which is accessible from Stephen’s Lane. This yard could potentially be repurposed, subject to planning permission, to accommodate a number of car spaces.

READ MORE

Internally the property retains numerous of its original Georgian features including traditional fireplaces and plasterwork. There is a steel fire escape to the rear which serves all levels of the building. Substantial capital expenditure has been incurred by the current and previous owners in maintaining and upgrading the property.

The selling agents, Robert Corrigan and Peter Browne, say they expect to see strong interest from a range of potential purchasers including owner-occupiers, investors, and parties involved in the education sector.