Fully refurbished unit to let at Dublin’s Westlink Industrial Estate

Following a number of recent lettings in Westlink Industrial Estate, joint agents CBRE and JLL are bringing Unit 4 at the scheme to the market on behalf of pan-European investor M7 Real Estate.

The subject property comprises a modern business unit extending to a total area of 552sq m (5,943 sq ft), and includes 160sq m (1,722 sq ft) of office space distributed over two floors. The unit has a clear internal height of approximately five metres and loading access is provided via one roller-shutter door.

Westlink Industrial Estate is an established industrial location and is home to a number of well-known trade-counter occupiers including Screwfix, Howdens Joinery, Vinny Byrne, ADI Gardiner and Euro Car Parts. Unit 4 is currently undergoing a substantial refurbishment and will be available for occupation in May.

Further information on the property and the quoting rent is available from Shane O’Connor of CBRE and Cathal Morley of JLL. They say: “Unit 4 Westlink offers an opportunity for occupiers to secure quality refurbished space in a highly established trade counter location in Dublin. With the current chronic lack of supply in the light-industrial sector, we expect to see significant interest in the property over the coming weeks.”