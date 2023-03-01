Dublin 4 pub beloved by rugby greats and fans alike guiding at €2.5m

While those who gather in Ballsbridge immediately before or after a rugby international at the Aviva might presume that it’s the most convenient place to have a drink other than in the stadium itself, there are others who frequent the pubs in and around Sandymount village who would beg to differ. As a past-president of Lansdowne (Rugby) Football Club and proprietor of Mulligans pub, Kieran Mulligan knows more than most about the area’s geography and he, like some of his customers, might argue that it’s a quicker walk from his establishment to the Aviva than it is from the various watering holes in Ballsbridge.

Whether or not that’s true, there’s little doubt that Mulligans has long been a popular haunt for rugby internationals, past and present, for Leinster players, and of course for their legions of faithful followers. And that’s just one of the reasons why the sale of the well-known Dublin 4 pub is expected to attract strong interest from existing publicans and from others who might just fancy basking in the reflected glory of Ireland’s exploits on the pitch while securing a healthy return on their investment. John Ryan of licensed property specialists, Bagnall Doyle MacMahon is offering the property to the market at a guide price of €2.5 million.

Mulligans of Sandymount is a well-appointed licensed premises and restaurant laid out in a traditional style with feature terrazzo flooring, walnut bar and back bar and a glazed snug area. To the rear is a restaurant area with seating for about 50 people, a fully fitted and equipped catering kitchen and customer toilets. In the basement there are ample keg and bottle storage areas and other ancillary facilities The purpose-built building extends to 406sq m (4,370sq ft). The property also benefits from full planning permission (Dublin City Council planning reference 4030/20) for a new shop front incorporating a central glazed-entrance doorway and folding floor-to-ceiling windows opening out on to the street seating area which has a capacity for 40 people.

Mulligans occupies a pivotal trading location in the heart of Sandymount village, one of South Dublin’s most affluent and most sought-after residential areas. Sandymount is known for its upscale boutiques, artisan shops and restaurants while nearby Sandymount Strand is a favoured spot for walkers along the seafront with views across Dublin Bay to Howth on the northside and to Dún Laoghaire on the southside

John Ryan of Bagnall Doyle MacMahon says: “The sale of Mulligans of Sandymount offers an excellent opportunity to acquire a well-established Dublin 4 licensed premises, pivotally located close to Aviva Stadium and in “turnkey” condition. This is an opportunity to further exploit the trading potential of the business in line with the continuing popularity of the area.”