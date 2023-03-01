€1.7m for prime restaurant opportunity on Camden Street

While it served as the home for well over a decade of the award-winning restaurant, Green 19, attracting the likes of luminaries such as the actors Tim Robbins and Brendan Gleeson, and the members of the Irish rugby team, No 19 Camden Street had in more recent years forged a fresh reputation as Dig In, an art gallery and dining experience which showcased the works of both local and international street artists including Banksy, Jr, Conor Harrington and Obey.

Now number 19 is ready for its next iteration and is being offered to the market with the benefit of full vacant possession by Emma Coffey of agent Lisney at a guide price of €1.7 million.

Renovated in 2008 by Dublin Design Studio, the four-storey property is currently laid out as a restaurant over ground and first-floor mezzanine level with extra seating on the upper balcony. The building’s two upper floors have independent access from the adjoining lane and are currently in office use but could also suit private diningrooms according to the selling agent. Both the restaurant and office accommodation have been finished to a very high standard.

Camden Street Lower is widely regarded as one of Dublin city centre’s leading food and beverage locations. The street has drawn in an eclectic mix of establishments in recent years. Number 19 Camden Street is located between two of these new entrants, namely Hang Dai and Anseo, and as such is expected to attract strong interest from restaurateurs who are keen to establish a presence there.