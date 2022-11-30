Mulberry signs lease for new store on Duke Street

The company has commenced fit-out works of its new store at number 24 and is expected to open for business in time for the Christmas trading period. Photograph: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

British luxury handbag maker Mulberry has signed a lease with Hines to open a new shop on Duke Street in Dublin city centre. The company has commenced fit-out works of its new store at number 24 and is expected to open for business in time for the Christmas trading period.

Niall Ryan, asset management director at Hines, welcomed the development, saying: “The decision by Mulberry to open an own-door store on Duke Street is another very positive development for Grafton Street trading and underscores its status as the city’s premier location for premium-brand shopping. We are also seeing significant interest being expressed by a host of other major international brands looking to locate in this part of the city at the moment and anticipate further positive announcements to come in the first half of 2023.”

Darragh Cronin of Savills represented Hines and David Harper of Harper Denis Hobbs represented Mulberry in the negotiations on its new store.

Mulberry’s decision to locate on Duke Street follows a series of high-profile openings on Grafton Street and in its environs. Lego, Russell & Bromley, Skechers, and Mont Blanc have all taken stores in the area while high-end jeweller Paul Sheeran is to occupy the entire ground floor of Hines’ Chatham & King development. The new store, which is due to open shortly, will be made up of own-door boutiques facing on to Chatham Street for some of the world’s leading watch brands including Cartier, TAG Heuer, Tudor, Hublot, Longines, Breitling, IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre and Panerai.