Westin Hotel owner seeks occupier for Westmoreland Street landmark

The former AIB premises at 41 Westmoreland Street occupy a high-profile location next to Trinity College Dublin and the Bank of Ireland College Green.

The ongoing online migration of AIB’s retail banking operations continues to offer opportunities for businesses looking for prime pitches on the high street in Dublin and beyond.

While the bank’s 2021 departure from its premises at Lower Baggot Street is set to clear the way for the potential development of a boutique hotel or bar and restaurant, the more recent surrender of its lease on number 41 Westmoreland Street is expected to attract significant interest from both domestic and international restaurateurs seeking a flagship presence in the capital. The building is being offered to the lettings market by agent CBRE on behalf of the MHL Hotel Collection, the owners of the adjacent five-star Westin Hotel.

Calm after the storm for UK markets/Used-car prices on the rise Listen | 00:00

Built originally in 1875 to serve as the offices of Lloyds Bank subsidiary, Scottish Widows Insurance, the dual-aspect Venetian Renaissance-style building, with its sandstone façade and limestone panels and balconies, is arguably one of the most attractive properties to be found in the city centre. Number 41 occupies a pivotal position facing on to Westmoreland Street, College Street and Trinity College Dublin, and is situated immediately adjacent to the Westin Hotel. The property briefly comprises a total floor area of 7,542sq ft with 4,339sq ft of this at ground-floor level and the remaining 3,143sq ft at the basement floor with planning permission in place for restaurant use.

Commenting on the opportunity presented by the building’s letting, Daniel McLaughlin, senior director with CBRE’s retail division said: “We expect number 41 Westmoreland Street to attract a new and exciting brand or concept into Dublin’s food and beverage scene thanks to its flagship status and prime location.”