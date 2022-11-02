M7 Real Estate secures letting of two units at Dublin Industrial Estate

Industrial property specialist Harvey has secured the letting of two industrial and office units at Dublin Industrial Estate in Glasnevin, Dublin. Having sold the properties earlier this year to pan European investor M7 Real Estate, the agent has now inked a deal with Howdens Joinery for units 107A and 107B on Lagan Road. Howdens has already leased a number of units across Dublin from M7 as part of its ongoing expansion within the Irish market.

Units 107A and 107B briefly comprise modern, semi-detached industrial and office properties extending to a total area of 929sq m (10,000sq ft), which are located on a self-contained and gated site of about 0.42 acres. The units were interconnected internally as part of works carried out by the landlord.

Howdens Joinery has three operational locations at present, with several more in the pipeline. Dublin Industrial Estate is well suited to trade-counter operations thanks to its proximity to Dublin city centre, the N2, and junction 5 of the M50 motorway.

Commenting on the agreement of the lease, Kieran Casey of Harvey said: “These units were already in good condition, representing the most modern stock available in Dublin Industrial Estate. M7 Real Estate were keen to improve on the fit-out with their own schedule of works, which resulted in a quick letting at an excellent rent.”