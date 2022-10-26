Rita Crosbie’s Café Bar H on the market for €1m

While the hospitality industry continues to be challenged by the cost-of-living crisis, strong interest is expected in the sale of the leasehold interest in Café Bar H, the popular venue owned and operated by developer Harry Crosbie’s wife, Rita Crosbie, at Grand Canal Dock in Dublin’s south docklands. The café, which is located on the ground floor of the offices at 1 Grand Canal Square and directly across from the entrance to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, is being offered to the market by John Hughes of CBRE at a guide price of €1 million.

Grand Canal Dock and the wider “Silicon Docks” area is widely acknowledged as one of Dublin city’s foremost locations for business and is home to the headquarters of numerous of the leading names in technology, law and finance including Google, Facebook, Airbnb, Accenture, PwC, Matheson, McCann Fitzgerald and State Street.

Café Bar H comes for sale with a contemporary fit-out and a stylish design, and operates as a gastro bar. The venue is located on the ground floor of 1 Grand Canal Square, a modern six-storey over-basement office building which extends to 12,310sq m (132,500sq ft). Other companies in the building include Accenture, HSBC Bank, Citadel and IPB Insurance.

Commenting on the opportunity presented by the venue’s sale, John Hughes of CBRE said: “Café Bar H has established a quality food and beverage business with substantial growth potential as significant developments in the catchment area continue. The business will appeal to existing operators wishing to expand or new entrants to this unique waterfront location.”