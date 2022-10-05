Honda’s landmark Dublin headquarter premises guiding at €4.5m

The planned relocation by Universal Honda Ltd — the main distributor for Honda vehicles in Ireland — to a new premises within Dublin’s Citywest Business Campus leaves the way clear for occupiers, investors and developers to move in and reconfigure or redevelop its existing headquarters. Located in a high-profile position at 302 Brownsbarn Drive and overlooking the N7 (Naas Road), the company’s landmark showroom is being offered to the market with the benefit of vacant possession by agent Knight Frank at a guide price of €4.5 million or to rent at excess €300,000 annually.

The subject property extends to a total area of 26,666 sq ft (2,477 sq m) and a basement extending to 12,842 sq ft (1,193 sq m). The building consists of a feature showroom with a significant profile on to the N7 (Naas Road), with offices and a warehouse to the rear. The feature-glass atrium showroom is the focal point of the building, with the office accommodation distributed over two floors. The property also includes a workshop and a single-bay warehouse with mezzanine level. There are 62 on-site parking spaces comprising a mix of surface spaces and spaces at basement level.

The property is zoned ‘Objective EE’, which provides for enterprise and employment-related uses which would offer the purchaser the opportunity to reconfigure or redevelop the property. The building is highly accessible, located just off junction 3 of the N7 (Naas Road) which provides convenient access to the M50 motorway, Dublin city centre, Dublin Airport and the Dublin Tunnel.

Citywest Business Campus is an established and award-winning business park, and home to numerous high-profile corporates including Eircom, AMD, SAP, Fidelity Investments, Pfizer, Unilever, and Glanbia.

James Meagher and Robert Wilson of Knight Frank say: ‘The highly regarded Citywest Business Campus continues to perform as a world-class business location, and we are anticipating significant interest in this property. With its high-profile location and connectivity via the N7 Naas Road, we expect this sale to attract a range of occupiers, investors and developers”.