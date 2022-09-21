Dublin 6 Victorian offers statement headquarter premises for €5.85m

6 Northbrook Road is well-located between Ranelagh Road and Leeson Park and close to the Grand Canal

Investors and owner-occupiers looking to secure ownership of a statement office headquarter premises within striking distance of Dublin’s central business district will be interested in the sale of 6 Northbrook Road.

Situated within a five-minute walk of Leeson Street and Ranelagh Road, this impressive Victorian redbrick has been thoroughly refurbished to provide 876sq m (9,431sq ft) of office accommodation over four floors. The property is being offered to the market with the benefit of full vacant possession by joint agents MSP Consulting and Savills at a guide price of €5.85 million.

6 Northbrook Road offers the benefit of modern open-plan and cellular office accommodation complemented by the building’s numerous original Victorian features, including stained-glass windows and an impressive central staircase.

In terms of its facilities, the property’s specification includes: Cat 5E cabling, generous floor-to-ceiling heights throughout, recessed spot and ornate feature lighting, gas-fired central heating, floor boxes and part perimeter trunking, tea stations, solid timber flooring in part, shower rooms, an eight-person passenger lift and ladies’ and gents’ toilet facilities on all levels.

Externally, the building features a landscaped set-down area, a communal summer garden to the rear, 11 car-parking spaces and bike storage.

The property is well connected in terms of public transport. Charlemont Luas stop is just 450m away while the quality bus corridor on nearby Leeson Street Upper is served by 10 Dublin Bus routes and the Aircoach, providing direct access to Dublin Airport. The Dart at Grand Canal Dock is located 2km away while the closest Dublin Bikes station is located 500m away at Wilton Terrace. The surrounding area, meanwhile, offers numerous amenities including restaurants, cafes and bars such as the Sussex, Canal Bank Cafe, Dillingers, the Butcher Grill, Bunsen and Cinnamon.

Parties seeking further information on the sale should contact Mark Smyth, director at MSP Consulting, or Conor Egan and Ellen McKenna at Savills.