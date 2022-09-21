Dublin 15 warehouse acquired by well-known car dealership for €1.1m

Unit 6D of Rosemount Business Park, Ballycoolin, Dublin 15: The property comprises a modern, end-of-block light industrial/warehouse unit with ancillary office space, located on a total site of 0.5 acres.

Industrial property specialists Harvey have secured just under €1.1 million from the sale of Unit 6D at Rosemount Business Park in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15. The property is understood to have been acquired by long-established Dublin car dealer Westbrook Motors, with the unit’s extensive yard space being of particular interest to the new owner.

The property comprises a modern, end-of-block light industrial/warehouse unit with ancillary office space, located on a total site of 0.5 acres. A large, paved loading yard, with a depth of 27m is located to the rear of the property, and six designated car spaces are provided at the front.

The property is of steel-frame construction and finished to a high standard with internal perimeter block walls to part height and profile cladding to full height. The roof is of twin-skin insulated metal decking incorporating approximately 10 per cent translucent roof lights in the industrial areas. Loading access is provided to the rear of the facility via one automated steel roller shutter door. The clear internal height is 7m.

The sale price achieved was in excess of 10 per cent over the asking price of €985,000.

Kieran Casey, associate director at Harvey, declined to comment when asked to confirm the identity of the purchaser.