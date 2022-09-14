‘Trophy asset’ in the heart of Dublin’s Georgian core seeking €6.8m

Mount Herbert Court is well located on the corner of Upper Mount Street and Herbert Street in the heart of Georgian Dublin.

Agent Knight Frank is guiding a price of €6.8 million for what it describes as a “trophy asset” in the heart of Dublin’s Georgian core and central business district.

Located on the corner of Upper Mount Street and Herbert Street. Mount Herbert Court briefly comprises two interconnecting period buildings extending to a total of 861.4 sq m (9,272 sq ft) along with 20 secure car parking spaces and meticulously landscaped grounds. The buildings — 34/35 Upper Mount Street — are available for sale in one or two lots.

Number 34 Upper Mount Street, the larger of the two buildings extends to a net internal area of 515.6 sq m (5,500 sq ft). The property is readily identifiable with its dual-aspect facade and entrance overlooking St Stephen’s church, or the Pepper canister as it is more popularly known by Dubliners,

Number 35 Upper Mount Street, the smaller of the two structures interconnects with number 34 at basement and third-floor levels extends to a net internal area of 345.8 sq m (3,722 sq ft). Both buildings comprise generously sized rooms over five floors.

Key features include a south-facing private terrace, an outdoor seating area, an ornate wrought-iron staircase, impressive boardroom and office spaces, a canteen, breakout areas, showers and changing facilities, a combination of modern and period lighting, timber-sash windows, period mantel pieces, detailed cornicing and centre rose covings, high-quality carpet flooring and floor boxes wired for power and data.

Mount Herbert Court is conveniently located on the corner of Upper Mount Street and Herbert Street in the heart of Georgian Dublin and is well-positioned within the central business district between the Grand Canal (two-minute walk), Merrion Square (three-minute walk), Fitzwilliam Square (eight-minute walk) and Grand Canal Dock (10-minute walk). The subject property is situated just a short walk from the numerous cafes, restaurants and bars to be found in the vicinity. Hotels such as The Merrion Hotel and Mespil Hotel are both within a 10-minute walk.

The properties are being sold with the benefit of vacant possession and agent Knight Frank is guiding €6.8 million exclusive of VAT for the entire.