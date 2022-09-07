Glandore selects the Bottleworks for 10th Dublin office location

Flexible workspace provider Glandore has selected the Bottleworks on Dublin’s Barrow Street as its 10th and latest location in the capital.

Located on the site of a former glass factory in the heart of the city’s so-called Silicon Docks area, the property comprises 2,433sq m (26,199sq ft) of fully serviced working spaces and meeting rooms arranged across five floors, a large bike storage room, showers, a wellness suite, leisure space, a cafe and external courtyards.

The design by Henry J Lyons recently won the RIAI award for “Best Workplace and Fit-Out”, was placed third in the RIAI public choice award and won a construction excellence award. John Sisk & Son was the contractor for the project and the Bottleworks achieved a nearly zero energy building (NZEB) specification.

Glandore has agreed a 20-year lease on the property and plans to offer prospective tenants bespoke design options for their office spaces to suit their respective businesses’ needs and work styles.

The Bottleworks was developed by Jones Investments, a company with a lengthy track record in providing high-end office accommodation to some of the biggest names in the technology sector.

With more than 25 years’ combined experience, the team at Jones Investments has been responsible for the development of Facebook’s original headquarters at Hanover Quay, the redevelopment of the Dock Mill Building on Barrow Street, which was subsequently sold to Google, and more recently the redevelopment of The One Building on Grand Canal Street for international payments company Stripe.

Jones Investments were advised by Savills on the Bottleworks deal while Browne Corrigan advised Glandore.

Commenting on the addition of the Barrow Street property to his company’s portfolio, Glandore’s managing director Michael Kelly said: “Post-Covid, and in a time of uncertainty, we know that flexibility and agility are key. Companies need to be able to offer a variety of different hybrid work arrangements for their teams. This building gives them the opportunity to do this. We can also cater for much larger teams in Bottleworks, providing fast-scaling international firms with the flexibility and operational support of a serviced office for longer in addition to attracting established companies looking to diversify their property portfolio.”

Founded in 2001, Glandore was an early pioneer of flexible workspace and serviced offices in Ireland and has grown to become an All-Ireland provider with more than 15,700sq m (170,000sq ft) and some 4,000 desks across 10 locations in Dublin, Belfast and Cork. The company, which is led by Michael Kelly and his three daughters, Fiona, Clare and Rebecca, also owns and operates the Suesey Street restaurant and No 25 Fitzwilliam Place private dining venue in Dublin.