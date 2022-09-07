CBRE appoints new head of research and consulting

Colin Richardson has been appointed director and head of research & consulting at CBRE

CBRE Ireland has announced the appointment of Colin Richardson to the position of director and head of research & consulting.

Mr Richardson succeeds CBRE’s longstanding and hugely respected head of research and consulting, Marie Hunt.

Ms Hunt departed the company last week after 27 years to take up the newly created role of head of research at Irish property company, Iput.

As part of her new role, she will also be responsible for Iput’s thought-leadership strategy, supporting its investment process, placemaking strategy and sustainability programme.

Mr Richardson, for his part, has worked alongside Ms Hunt in CBRE’s research division since 2019 and has earned a reputation within the property industry for insightful analysis used by CBRE’s key clients for strategic decision-making. Prior to joining CBRE, he spent several years in analytical roles in the investment industry.

Commenting on Mr Richardson’s appointment, CBRE Ireland managing director Myles Clarke said: “Colin inherits an unrivalled research brand in the Irish market and beyond, trusted by clients for its objective and critical analysis developed under Marie’s stewardship over the last 27 years. We look forward to working with Colin as he continues to provide this exceptional level of service to our clients”.