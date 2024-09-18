Bike shed a ‘profound embarrassment’, Ceann Comhairle tells Dáil

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has said that public anger over the cost of a bike shelter at Leinster House is "entirely justified." Video: Oireachtas TV

The €336,000 cost of the bike shed at Leinster House is a “profound embarrassment and the depth of public anger is entirely justified”, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has told the Dáil.

In an opening address as the House resumed after the summer recess Mr Ó Fearghaíl described the new facility as the “infamous shelter”. He said it would be remiss of him not to make a few remarks on the price of the shed, “the cost of which has been rightly criticised since it was disclosed”.

The controversy about the shed on the Merrion Square side of Leinster House beside the National Gallery erupted when the cost was revealed earlier this month.

The Ceann Comhairle said politicians know that taxpayers’ money had to be spent prudently and cautiously as he asked why the value for money of the project was not questioned when the cost became clear to the OPW.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl has asked the chairman of the OPW who is preparing a report on the project to attend next week’s meeting of the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission to answer questions.

“Members of this house have received countless emails, texts and phone calls about the exorbitant cost of the shelter,” he told TDs before the formal business of the House began.

“Nobody can understand how a simple structure to park bikes ended up costing €336,000 of taxpayers’ money. I know that I speak for everyone in this House when I say that it’s a profound embarrassment and the depth of public anger is entirely justified.

“As many of you will be aware, the Office of Public Works is the landlord of Leinster House and other historic buildings. In recent past, they have done outstanding work on the restoration of Georgia Leinster House. I know the chairman of the OPW is preparing a report on the project for the relevant minister.

“However, as chairman of the houses of the office commission, I’ve asked the chairman of the OPW to attend our meeting next week, where we will where he will have the opportunity to explain and to answer questions.

“Specifically, it is important to find out why the value for money of the project wasn’t queried when the cost became clear to the OPW.

“As public representatives, we don’t get everything right, and we can be rightly criticised for some of the things we do.

“However, we understand that taxpayers’ money must be spent prudently and carefully, and we know how galling it is for those struggling to pay their bills to read about expended, excessive expenditure of this nature on a bike shelter in Leinster House.

“So let me say that whatever the findings of the OPW review, lessons must be and will be learned, and there cannot be a repeat of such unwarranted and indefensible expenditure of taxpayers money as TD is elected to represent the people.”