People with just six months to live should be allowed to avail of assisted dying, committee to recommend

Legislation should be introduced to allow people with just six months to live to avail of assisted dying, a special Oireachtas committee is to recommend.

For those with a neurodegenerative condition, this could be extended to 12 months.

Following late night votes on Wednesday evening, the Committee on Assisted Dying agreed to recommend that legislation be introduced to allow for assisted dying. Its final report is due to be published before the end of the month.

The committee was convened following a recommendation from the Justice Committee, which had reviewed legislation on the issue drafted by People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny. However, during that process the Office of Parliamentary Legal Advisors raised serious legal concerns, identifying “ambiguities and serious drafting errors” among other issues.

Now, the special committee has recommended that legislation should be introduced to allow for assisted dying where a person has a prognosis of death within six months – or in some instances 12 months.

A person must be diagnosed with a disease, illness or medical condition which is incurable and irreversible, advanced, progressive and will cause death – and also that is expected to cause death within six months.

For someone with a neurodegenerative disease, illness or condition, that timespan can be extended to 12 months.

In both instances, in order to be eligible to be assessed for assisted dying, the disease must be causing suffering to the person that cannot be relieved in a manner that the person finds tolerable.

It is understood that the committee voted heavily in favour of the proposals on Wednesday evening. Furthermore, it is understood that the committee is of the view that no constitutional referendum would be needed to enable the changes.