Dublin riots: Gardaí to get stronger pepper spray and more safety gear, Drew Harris to tell committee

Committee chairman James Lawless is opening proceedings, outlining his concern that this is seen as a spontaneous incident. He says. by his count, this is the fourth such event in recent months. “That does concern me greatly,” he says, asking to what extent this “could or should be anticipated”.

Lawless says there has been a question as to whether members of the Garda were presenting for duty after being contacted on WhatsApp – he wants to know what degree of “command and control” was in operation on the night.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is now giving his opening statement . .

Turning to the Garda response, Harris’s statement to the committee says:

On Saturday, I meet the four Garda Associations to seek their immediate feedback, which was very valuable, and there will be further engagement with the Associations in the coming weeks.

We will also work with the Policing Authority on its review.

We are already making changes. By Friday evening we had two water cannons ready to deploy.

We will be adding to the already 1,000 trained public order Gardaí. This is in addition to the 100 Gardaí we added to the public order unit in the Dublin Metropolitan Region during this year.

We will be providing Gardaí with even stronger incapacitant spray and more personal safety equipment.

In conjunction with the Minister for Justice, we have sought amendments to legislation to allow us to access audio from CCTV, which will enable us to advance incitement crimes, and to utilise facial and object identification technology for certain crimes including serious public order incidents, which will speed up the current manual review of CCTV material.

From mid-next year we will also start to deploy body cams.

In order to provide public reassurance, since Thursday evening last we have four public order units deployed in Dublin city centre, along with high visibility patrolling supported by specialist units such as the dog unit, mounted unit, and air support.

This policing operation will continue throughout the Christmas period.

And here is a timeline of events, according to the Garda Commissioner’s statement (times bolded up for clarity):

At approximately 1.30pm, the knife attack on the teacher and three children occurred. Garda resources were immediately deployed to the scene, to maintain the cordon so the crime scene was preserved to enable the gathering of evidence for a prosecution, begin the investigation, determine the motive and liaise with distraught parents, teachers and the local community.

In addition, a 25-strong Garda National Public Order Unit was at the scene at 2pm.

At approximately 3.35pm, there was a small, spontaneous anti-immigration protest nearby at the Garden of Remembrance, which passed off peacefully.

At 4.30pm, a group blocked the Luas at Parnell Street/O’Connell Street junction. At 5.40pm a large number of people – around 200 – charged towards Gardaí and attacked them physically and verbally. Garda vehicles were also damaged.

In an extremely serious and unprecedented situation, some of the group sought to break through the crime scene cordon, but they were repelled by Gardaí.

Around 6.30pm, fire attacks started on public transport and Garda vehicles, criminal damage and looting began, and Gardaí had fireworks thrown and fired at them.

At this time, there was already a significant Garda presence in the city and by 7pm further Gardaí arrived. The numbers involved in rioting had grown considerably in this short time.

By approximately 8pm, the number of trained and equipped public order Gardaí had grown to 250. This was our largest ever public order deployment. The total number of Gardaí in the city centre was over 400 with support from the dog unit, the mounted unit, and air support unit.

While the intense violence was shocking and distressing, calm was largely restored to the city centre by 10pm and full order was restored by 11.30pm.

Here are some extracts from Drew Harris’s statement that he will make to the committee:

“Firstly, our thoughts remain with the teacher and the three children and their families who were victims of the terrible knife attack.

“Our investigation is progressing and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this crime. I want to thank the public for their assistance and support with this investigation.

“It is terrible that a minority then corrupted the suffering of others in an attempt to further their narrow-minded, and vicious agenda. They should be truly ashamed for this and the destruction they caused.

“An Garda Síochána is determined to bring them to justice.

We have arrested 38 people and our investigation is assisted by significant CCTV and reports from the public, this will enable us to prepare investigation files for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In addition, we have established another strand of investigation under the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation into those who we suspect are inciting serious public order incidents and hatred via social media.

There has, understandably, been much commentary on the Garda response to the serious public order incident.

At the outset, I want to once again pay tribute to the Gardaí who so bravely and professionally put themselves in harms way to protect the people of Dublin.

I also want to set out a timeline of events so that Committee Members are aware of the significant work undertaken in a relatively short period of time to restore order to the city.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris faces questions from TDs and Senators at the Oireachtas Committee on Justice in the wake of last week’s rioting in Dublin.

Mr Harris and his senior management team will update public representatives on the investigations into the riots to date and future policing plans.

Gardaí are to get stronger pepper spray and more personal safety gear as the force “evolves” its tactics after last Thursday’s Dublin riots, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will tell the committee today.

In an opening statement to be delivered to the committee, he will say that following the largest deployment of public-order gardaí, order was restored within hours and argue that in similar situations in other capital cities “normal society [has been] shut down for days”.

Sinn Féin has called for Mr Harris, along with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, to resign. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she has “zero confidence” in Ms McEntee and Mr Harris.

However, the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, said he had “full confidence” in both, insisting Ms McEntee had been “leading” and “extremely active” on the issues of law and order and criminal justice during her term in office.