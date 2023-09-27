Letter suggests knowledge of controversial Temple Street surgeries dates back to 2020

The HSE last week ordered a review by a UK expert into the work of a Temple Street consultant over high rates of post-operative complications. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said a letter shared with him by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald on Wednesday morning does “put a new complexion” on experimental surgical techniques used in paediatric spinal surgeries.

Mr Varadkar told the Dáil this afternoon that he did not know if the letter was genuine but that it did indicate there “was a level of knowledge at management level about what was happening”.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions, Ms McDonald said a letter had come into her possession, which suggested that the head of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) was involved in meetings about the experimental surgical techniques as far back as 2020 and “was even asked by surgeons for guidance on the use of these techniques”.

“This raises very serious questions for Children’s Health Ireland and these questions require urgent answers,” Ms McDonald said.

“Did these meetings happen? What guidance or advice, if any, was given to surgeons and clinicians by the head of Children’s Health Ireland?”

The Sinn Féin leader added that these facts needed to be established urgently as the information was fundamental to the drafting of terms of reference for an independent review.

“Certainly these issues add weight to the call from parents and advocacy groups that Children’s Health guardians can have no hand, act or part in drafting terms of reference and certainly cannot be the body to which any of these reviews report back,” Ms McDonald said.

The HSE last week ordered a review by a UK expert into the work of a Temple Street consultant over high rates of post-operative complications. Patient groups have criticised the exercise as overly narrow and say they may boycott it.

In response to Ms McDonald, the Taoiseach said he had read the letter sent to him by Ms McDonald this morning and it did “put a new complexion on this”.

Mr Varadkar said he didn’t know if the letter was genuine, if it was ever actually sent, received or acknowledged and didn’t believe Ms McDonald knew either.

“But, it [the letter] does indicate that there was a level of knowledge at management level about what was happening, that a multidisciplinary team involving nurses, doctors, therapists was consulted and also it claims perhaps correctly or incorrectly, that the families and parents involved consented to what were essentially experimental procedures in a very difficult case, patients that weren’t fit for any other surgery,” he said.

“So that puts a very different complexion on what we’ve heard to date and very much at variance with the impression created by some of the stories that you and I would have read on the online media.

“It’s exactly why we shouldn’t jump to conclusions. We need to come at this from a sensible level-headed, calm, considered approach and make sure that nobody jumps to conclusions until we know all the facts and of course the review therefore has to be thorough and has to be independent.”

Mr Varadkar said the terms of reference of the review would be done in consultation with families and advocacy groups and that the HSE would not be writing them but would also be consulted as part of the process.

He said it might take “some time” to come up with the terms of reference but that they had to be done correctly. The Fine Gael leader also said he was determined “that we will get to the bottom of it”.