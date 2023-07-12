Man (82) in ‘huge distress’ after €939 electricity bill, Dáil told

An 82-year-old man who lives alone in a one-bedroom flat in the west of Ireland is in “huge distress” after he received an electricity bill for €939, the Dáil has heard.

Sinn Féin TD Mairead Farrell said the man, called Michael, had called to her constituency office in Galway West on Friday about the bill.

“€939 is a staggering amount and a completely unaffordable amount. Michael lives alone in a one-bedroom flat and is absolutely terrified to put on the heat or put on the electricity,” Ms Farrell said on Wednesday.

“He tells me that he hasn’t been putting on the heat in months because he has been so worried. I contacted the provider on behalf of Michael and the only suggestion they had was that he could pay in instalments.

“For a man of 82 years of age, that’s completely unrealistic, a man who is already terrified about putting on the heating or putting on the electricity sitting alone at home with the lights off and the heating off.”

Ms Farrell asked Taoiseach Leo Vardakar what was she to tell Michael and what was he supposed to do in relation to the bill.

In response, Mr Varadkar said he was “very sorry” to hear that Michael had received “such a big bill”. He said there were a number of options, including pay it over a period of time in instalments or to contact the community welfare officer who “may be able to make an exceptional needs payment in that scenario”.