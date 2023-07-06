Women of Honour: Tánaiste inclined to recommend public tribunal into military abuse complaints

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said he is inclined to recommend a public tribunal of inquiry to the Government into the allegations made by the Women of Honour group of former Defence Forces members.

Mr Martin told the Dáil on Thursday that the approach to be taken to the inquiry needed to be teased out in order to protect certain people “who might wish to come forward and not be in the public glare”.

Mr Martin, who is also the Minister for Defence, is due to meet the Women of Honour group on Thursday evening.

Allegations of of sexual abuse, harassment, discrimination and bullying in the Defence Forces made by the group first came to light in an RTÉ documentary in 2021.

In relation to the terms of reference for an inquiry, Mr Martin said he did not detect a “great difference between the issues” and that it was about how they were interpreted. He said the Government had received legal advice and the terms of reference included the Department of Defence, protected disclosures and civilian employees.

‘Catalyst for change’

The Fianna Fáil leader said he wanted the inquiry to be set up before the Dáil rises for summer recess next Thursday, adding that a lot of preparatory work would have to happen.

Mr Martin said it would be “a number of years” before the work of an inquiry would be concluded, but that it was “absolutely essential” and would be “a catalyst for a change in culture” in terms of the future of the Defence Forces.

The Women of Honour group on Wednesday accused Mr Martin of ignoring victims by moving to “ram through flawed terms of reference” for an inquiry. It is seeking a full tribunal of inquiry into abuses in the Defence Forces.

Ahead of their meeting with the Tánaiste, the group said it had been notified this week by Mr Martin that he does not plan to make any significant changes to the terms of reference for the inquiry, as they had requested.

‘Too much influence’

“It is very disappointing that, despite in-depth discussions and the efforts of so many, comprehensive terms of reference will not be put forward to Government,” the group said. “We remain of a view that the Department of Defence is having too much influence in this matter and it is why the Tánaiste, who is Minister for Defence, is seeing fit to ignore victims.

“We believe it is a conflict of interest to have the Department of Defence involved in influencing Government to decide whether firstly it should be a tribunal of inquiry in public and secondly the remit of that inquiry. The Department of Defence seeks to make the terms of reference as narrow as possible to avoid its own culpability and that of prior ministers for defence and Defence Forces personnel over the years.”

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said concerns from the Women of Honour group had to be taken on board and that the Defence Forces was “in crisis following years of neglect”.

“We have a recruitment and retention crisis in particular,” she said. “To address that, we need to ensure that we’re addressing the toxic culture that the allegations from the Women of Honour have uncovered.”