RTÉ brought group of 70 to K Club when considering future of Lyric FM, Dáil told

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster said members of RTÉ's executive board and any others involved needed to be held to account.

RTÉ brought a group of about 70 people to the K Club for golf, dinner and a drinks reception, which was paid for through the barter account, at the same time it was reportedly considering the future of Lyric FM, a Sinn Féin TD has told the Dáil.

Imelda Munster said on Tuesday there was “no holding back” at the event with “lunch on early arrival”, goody bags and prizes.

The Louth TD said what had been revealed in relation to RTÉ over recent days “would shame the most extravagant of Celtic Tiger era excesses”.

Ms Munster said members of RTÉ's executive board and any others involved needed to be held to account.

“It is very difficult to see how they can remain in situ, because it all happened under their watch,” she added.

“Again, the most important thing is that there will have to be consequences for this rotten, inside culture that existed if we are to have trust, transparency and accountability in RTÉ ever again.”

Her party colleague Brian Stanley, who is also chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), said invitations would be sent this week to suspended RTÉ director general Dee Forbes, presenter Ryan Tubridy and Mr Tubridy’s agent, Noel Kelly, to appear before the committee, as well as former director general Noel Curran, former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe and director of content Jim Jennings. Mr Stanley said he expected “all six to attend”.

“Their knowledge of what occurred at RTÉ for many years is invaluable,” he said. “If they refuse to attend, we will use our powers to compel them, but they should do the decent thing as public servants and show up. That’s what they should do and I call on them to do that.”

The Laois-Offaly TD said a mother from Tullamore had been “wrongly arrested” and brought to Mountjoy Prison over a mistake regarding her television licence.

“She had been saving €4 stamps for months and had collected €144, she was €16 off the full amount, yet she was hauled off to Mountjoy Prison,” he said.

“Compare this to how individuals at the very top of RTÉ were able to act, devoid of oversight, governance and thought they would never be accountable, but for the Deloitte audit.”

Minister for Media Catherine Martin said the “glaring corporate governance failings” that had come to light and the culture within RTÉ that enables them must be addressed as a “priority”. “We must have full and immediate transparency so that any other issues that emerge might be brought to light without delay,” she said.

Ms Martin said she had been advised by RTÉ that in relation to a further review being conducted by Grant Thornton, work was progressing “ahead of schedule” and that “all concerned are using their best endeavours to complete the review as soon as possible”.

The Minister added that the Government had approved an independent root-and-branch examination of the State broadcaster, consisting of a review of governance and culture as well as contractor fees, human resources and other matters.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said there were many questions unanswered despite the “marathon sessions” at the Oireachtas committees last week.

“There is one illustrative example that I think sums it up – we still don’t know what were the losses from Toy Show: the Musical,” she said.

“It may be a relatively small drop in the ocean but a huge one, given the amount of advertising that went into that; we need to know were the values of public-service broadcasting sacrificed in pursuit of profit in an endeavour that was ultimately loss-making.

“What were those losses, so we can assess what better use could that money have been put to elsewhere.”

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy said she wanted the Comptroller and Auditor General “back in some fashion auditing RTÉ”.