Varadkar comments criticised as ‘scandalous’ in clash with Opposition over Niall Collins controversy

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has called for a questions and answers session with junior minister Niall Collins after a “deeply unsatisfactory statement” from him last week.

In sharp exchanges in the Dáil on Wednesday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar asked Mr Murphy why he hadn’t come before the chamber after he “detained two women against their will in Jobstown several years ago”.

Mr Murphy shouted across the chamber that he had been found not guilty, describing the Taoiseach’s comments as “scandalous” and “another abuse of privilege”.

Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins told the Dáil last Thursday that “no law was broken” in relation to his wife’s purchase of a property from Limerick County Council in 2008.

Mr Collins was part of a local area committee of the council that recommended disposal of the property in 2007 when he was a member of the local authority.

After an open-market process that concluded after he had ceased to be a member of the authority, the property was bought by his wife, who had previously approached the council about selling.

Mr Collins said that in hindsight and given the focus and “perception among some”, it would have been better had he not participated in a local area committee meeting in January 2007, “even though it is absolutely clear that my wife did not benefit in any way” from his attendance.

Mr Murphy said he was objecting to the Dáil’s order of business this week “on the grounds that we need a question and answer session with Minister Collins”.

“He [Mr Collins] failed to clearly state whether he knew that his wife had expressed interest in the land when he participated in the decision to put it up for sale,” the People Before Profit TD said.

“He referred to a number of offers received by the council, he mentioned three in particular, but he failed to note that two of those three actually came from his own wife.

“He did not disclose who the second proposed purchaser of the land was that the council was dealing with until quite late in the process. So I object to the order of business on the grounds that we need a question and answer session with Minister Collins this week.”

In response, Mr Varadkar said it was the job of Dáil Éireann to hold Ministers to account and “of course Ministers should come in here and make statements and answer questions in relation to their ministerial responsibilities”.

“But this matter does not relate to Minister Collins’ ministerial responsibilities,” he said.

“It relates to events of the Bruff area committee 16 years ago and that’s a different matter in my view. If TDs are going to come in here and account for their actions that are not related to their ministerial functions, why is it deputy [Murphy] you didn’t come in here? You detained two women against their will in Jobstown several years ago.”

Mr Murphy said there was a trial in relation to the incident in Jobstown and that he was found not guilty while adding the Taoiseach’s comments were “scandalous” and “another abuse of privilege”.

Mr Varadkar responded: “They found you not guilty of a particular offence, but given that case was even more recent, even more recent than the Bruff area local committee meeting, why is it not appropriate for deputy Murphy to come in here and take questions on that matter?”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that she found the Taoiseach’s response to Mr Murphy was “pretty disgraceful”.

Mr Varadkar said he was not surprised that she believed his response was disgraceful as “you’re another person who refuses to come into this House and answer questions”.

“Accountability shouldn’t just be for Ministers,” Mr Varadkar said. “Questions have been raised about your party’s finances and about your party’s links to organised crime, and you won’t come in here and make a statement and take questions.

“These are much more serious matters than what happened at the Bruff area committee 16 years ago, and you refuse to come in here and answer questions about your party’s finances and your party’s links to organised crime. It’s not a surprise that you would align yourself with deputy Murphy in this regard.”