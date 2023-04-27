Dáil live: ‘This is a political campaign’ - Micheál Martin hits out at website that broke Niall Collins story

Leaders questions is under way in the Dáil on Thursday with the focus on Fianna Fáil junior minister Niall Collins’s statement to the House about the controversy relating to his wife’s 2008 purchase of a property (below) from Limerick County Council. The statement is expected to take place at 1.45pm.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said it is important that the full story is told and that at the outset the full story was not told by The Ditch investigative website.

“I don’t think this House should be a slave or should be facilitating political campaigns organised by a platform,” he said. “I don’t see The Ditch as an independent media platform at all. Paddy Cosgrave does, Paddy Cosgrave is a backer, Chay Bowes is a founding member of the Ditch.”

Mr Martin said the Russian Ambassador is “full of praise” of Chay Bowes “for his characterisation of the Russian war on Ukraine as a NATO-EU organised war and he was a founding member of The Ditch”.

“I’m a fair person. I’ve been a member of this House for a long, long time. But the world of politics has changed. I understand what has changed. I know what’s going on here in terms of the broader political world,” he said.

Mr Martin said if you look at the “whole campaign” and how it was orgainsed over the last week, it deserves analysis.

“The trending, the build-up, the hashtags, the algorithms, the paid ads, the berating of the media for daring not to discuss it or cover it. Extraordinary full frontal attacks on the national broadcaster on other TV [channels] and other media for not following [the Ditch’s story]. Mr Martin said “this is a political campaign”.

Mr Martin alleged the Ditch is “a political organisation, attacking Government and wanting to undermine confidence in Government”.

“That’s what’s going on here…As far as I’m concerned. I’m fully cognisant of what’s going on here and I see this through a totally different prism how all of this has been organised, set up, by people who are very clear in their campaign against me, against my party.”

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns raised the statement of junior minister Niall Collins is due to make and said that questions remain.

The Cork South-West TD said she would not pre-empt what he was going to say but asked were standards of accountability and transparency in the Government slipping.

Ms Cairns said for the second time in two months Mr Collins would address the Dáil but notes the Taoiseach said that facilitating questions and answers would be akin to a kangaroo court.

“Why refuse the Opposition to question deputy Collins?,” she asked.

“Why is there one rule for deputy Collins and another for other members of your Government.?”

Jennifer Bray, Political Correspondent adds: The Ceann Comhairle has agreed to a request by Niall Collins to make a personal explanation pursuant to Standing Order 56 in the Dáil today. It is expected to take place at 1.45pm.

In response Pearse Doherty’s question on interest rates, Mr Martin said the ECB has responded to inflation by increasing interest rates and that mortgage interest relief was phased out on a gradual basis from 2009 to 2020.

He said it cost more than €700 million in 2008. Mr Martin acknowledged people are being impacted by higher rates but that the budgetary process was the most appropriate way to deal with cost of living measures, adding that overall the Government will look at mortgage interest relief in the context of the budget and wider cost of living measures.

Pearse Doherty speaking in the Dáil on Thursday

Sinn Féin deputy leader Pearse Doherty kicked off Leaders’ Questions saying that since July the European Central Bank has increased mortgage interest rates six times, with rates expected to increase again.

Mr Doherty said families and workers are paying hundreds of euros extra per month, at a time when people are facing a cost of living crisis. The Donegal TD said the situation is unbearable for many.

Mr Doherty said the State can help and that the Government should support Sinn Féin’s proposal for mortgage interest relief. He asked Tánaiste Micheál Martin what measures will the Government be taking after they voted down Sinn Féin’s motion on mortgage interest relief on Wednesday night.

On Monday the head of Belgium’s central bank warned that investors are underestimating how high euro zone borrowing costs will rise, insisting he will only agree to halt interest rate rises once wage growth starts to fall.

So, what’s the Niall Collins controversy about?

Mr Collins was part of a local area committee of Limerick County Council that recommended disposal of a property in Patrickswell, Co Limerick in 2007 when he was a member of the local authority. An open market process that concluded after he had ceased to be a member of the authority, saw the property bought by his wife, Dr Eimear O’Connor, who had previously approached the council about selling. Mr Collins has been sharply criticised for his apparent failure to declare his wife’s interest in buying the property or recuse himself from the local committee’s recommendation. The allegations were first reported in The Ditch, an investigative news website.

Opposition TDs have been calling for Mr Collins’ Dáil statement to include a questions and answers session but Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl indicated on Wednesday that this was unlikely to happen.

On Monday night Mr Collins issued a statement on the land sale to his wife through the Fianna Fáil press office. He said that the process was “open” and “transparent” and added that he was not a member of the council in September 2008 when the sale was completed.

He also said that when the local area committee decided to recommend a sale, neither he nor his wife had any “pecuniary or beneficial” interest in the property.

The decision to sell the property was made following an inquiry from solicitors acting for Mr Collins’ wife, Dr O’Connor.

Coalition leaders have been critical of Mr Collins, with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying that it would have been “better practice” had he declared his interest, while the Green leader Eamon Ryan said that he “should have recused himself”.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien on Wednesday night became the latest senior Government figure to defend Mr Collins and said he was sure the Limerick TD’s statement would put remaining questions to bed. Harry McGee and Cormac McQuinn report this morning that Opposition TDs have been calling for Mr Collins’ Dáil statement to include a questions and answers session but Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl indicated on Wednesday that this was unlikely to happen

This is the vacant site in Patrickswell, Co Limerick bought by Dr Eimear O’Connor, wife of Niall Collins.

Who is Niall Collins?

Niall Collins at Leinster House on Wednesday. Photograph: Collins

The TD is the scion of a Limerick political dynasty and has consistently polled well, even at low points for the Fianna Fáil party. Read Cormac McQuinn’s profile here.

Miriam Lord has been at her best on all of this of course, noting that “if it’s Thursday, expect another Kit-Kat apology”. She was referring to the story at the beginning of last month, when the Minister of State and Fianna Fáil TD for Limerick County found himself in hot water over inconsistencies in a planning application he submitted 22 years ago for a house on land owned by his family in Patrickswell. To nobody’s surprise, he bowed to the inevitable, but he did it when his opponents’ backs were turned. Read Miriam’s column here. Here’s the ad she was referring to: