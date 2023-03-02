Live: AIB to explain debt write-off deals to Oireachtas committee

AIB’s retail banking chief Jim O’Keeffe tells Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty that there are “no special deals for special individuals” at the bank on debt write-off settlements.

In a reference to reports about DJ Carey’s debt deal, Mr O’Keeffe said, without referring to the hurler, that he acknowledged that the commentary had “caused a lot of upset for customers.”

He was responding to Mr Doherty who referred to complaints from “upset” members of the public who claimed they had not been offered debt write-downs by AIB and who couldn’t get thousands, never mind millions of euro, from the bank.

The Sinn Féin TD asked whether AIB had a special policy for the “top 1 per cent.”

“We deal with every case consistently and fairly. We have a governing set of policies that are reviewed internally, right up to the board,” he said.

He denied that there was any special treatment for the bank’s top borrowers.

“I can categorically tell you that there are no special deals for special individuals coming to AIB,” he said.

Mr O’Keeffe apologised to “customers who have been through that torture of the past week to 10 days or if they have been made to feel that they have been subject to something that doesn’t happen to a wider group.”

He declined to answer Mr Doherty’s question on how many of the debt write downs of more than 90 per cent for the 1,900 borrowers were for loans of over €1 million since 2015.

Mr O’Keeffe said that whether the debt settlement involved €2 million, €3 million or €4 million with a borrower, they were “subjected to the same consistent policy application,” he said.

“There were no special deals in that 1,900.”

AIB’s managing director of retail banking Jim O’Keeffe tells committee, reading from his opening statement, that the bank has a “framework of controls” to ensure actions to help financially distressed borrowers are “consistent, fair and robust.”

The bank’s debt resolution framework is based “on a customer’s ability to repay, taking account of their assets and their sustainable income and prospects.”

“Our primary objective is to engage with the customer and to make every effort to come to an agreed arrangement to adapt to their changed financial circumstances,” he said.

Among short-term “stabilisation” solutions available to borrowers who cooperate with AIB are split mortgages, where customers retain their homes or where they cannot afford to repay the loan a mortgage-to-rent arrangement where a substantial level of debt is written off, he said.

Mr O’Keeffe tells committee that where a customer does not engage or cooperate to seek an agreed forbearance arrangement, the bank may seek to recover debt through the legal process.

“The objective of such a course of action would be to prevent any further weakening of the bank’s position and to allow for the disposal of secured assets either via a court order or through the appointment of a receiver,” he said.

The bank may also seek a court judgment on any unresolved part of the debt following asset sales, he said, but the borrower can still engage to settle outstanding debt, including after the disposal of assets.

“If they do, this may lead to a situation where a final settlement or compromise is agreed that may include a partial or full write-off of debt. Any such agreement is, as always, based on affordability and sustainability criteria,” he said.

Some background:

Here’s our lead story today on the 1,900 AIB borrowers getting big debt write-offs: https://www.irishtimes.com/politics/2023/03/02/aib-agreed-1900-big-debt-write-off-deals/

For more on DJ Carey’s debt deal and how properties he owned at the K Club and Mount Juliet golf resorts were sold to reduce his debts to AIB: https://www.irishtimes.com/ireland/2023/02/21/sale-of-golf-properties-linked-to-dj-carey-raised-18m-towards-his-aib-debt/

How common have big debt write-offs become since the financial crash? Read analysis here: https://www.irishtimes.com/ireland/2023/02/21/dj-carey-eye-watering-debt-write-off-deals-now-common-on-celtic-tiger-loans/

AIB executives are appearing before the Oireachtas finance committee this afternoon to answer questions about the bank’s policy on debt write-offs for borrowers in financial difficulty in the wake of the controversy over the debt settlement agreed with former Kilkenny hurling star DJ Carey.

In the bank’s opening statement circulated to members of the committee ahead of its appearance, AIB said that it agreed debt write-offs of more than 90 per cent with about 1,900 borrowers in financial trouble since the financial crash. The settlements were agreed privately through the bank’s debt resolution process, outside the formal bankruptcy or insolvency process.

The committee invited AIB to appear to explain its policies on debt forbearance and forgiveness measures to determine how it writes off debts for struggling borrowers after details of Mr Carey’s private debt settlement with the majority State-owned bank dating back to 2017 emerged.

Follow my live reporting here - committee hearing begins at 1.30pm...