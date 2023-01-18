Dáil live: Sinn Féin says Cabinet is ‘mired in controversy’

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said what has emerged over the last week in relation to the conduct of not one, but two Fine Gael ministers is “deeply concerning”. She said it raises fundamental questions about standards in public life and standards as well trust in public office. Ms Bacik asked what action Fine Gael was taking against Mr English.

In response, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he believed Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe was a “man of integrity” and “a man of the highest standards”.

He said the minister was “someone we can trust” and that “deep down” everyone knows he is a man of integrity.

Mr Varadkar also said there is a reason why there is an independent commission, who will review the matter independently.

He said the Government has not yet decided whether to carry out a preliminary review and that “we shouldn’t be so quick to jump to conclusions”.

The Taoiseach said the Sinn Féin leader is in a similar situation in relation to a donation accepted from former councillor Jonathan Dowdall.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald opened Questions by wishing a Happy New Year to “one and all” and said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s first Leaders’ Questions of 2023 came at a time when Cabinet was “mired in controversy”.

Ms McDonald said both former junior minister Damien English and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe reportedly received a round of applause for “their efforts” at the Fine Gael parliamentary party last night. She said Mr English had believed planning rules did not apply to him building a home in Co Meath while Mr Donohoe was “embodied in controversy for flouting election rules”.

Ms McDonald said it was time for Minister Donohoe to “come clean” and asked what involvement Michael Stone has had in other Fine Gael election campaigns and campaigns for the minister.

Hello there, Sarah Burns here reporting from Leinster House where the first Leaders’ Questions of 2023 have just kicked off.