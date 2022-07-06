Dáil loses majority as McHugh votes against mica legislation

Mr McHugh will likely resign the Fine Gael party whip later, which would mean the Government losing its majority of 80, reduced to just 79 out of 159 TDs. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh has voted against Government legislation underpinning the €2.7 billion mica redress scheme.

The Donegal TD and former education minister voted against the Remediation of Dwellings Damaged by the Use of Defective Concrete Blocks Bill 2022 at second stage in the Dáil on Wednesday.

The Bill was passed by 71 votes to 67 and is now being debated by TDs at committee stage.

The legislation is due to establish a scheme to provide grants to homeowners in Donegal, Mayo and other counties to repair defects caused by mica, which has led building blocks to crumble. Campaigners have said the legislation is flawed and excludes numerous properties.

In May, the Green Party removed the party whip and suspended Patrick Costello and Nessa Hourigan from the parliamentary party for six months, which further eroded the Government majority. It came after they voted against the government on the National Maternity Hospital relocation.