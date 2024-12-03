Unlikely a new government will be in place before Christmas, says Micheál Martin

Tánaiste Micheál Martin: 'I’m sure that most people in the country want us to form a government as quickly as we can.' Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said it is unlikely that a new government will be in place by Christmas but said he wanted a new coalition to be formed as quickly as possible.

Mr Martin said there was a need for all parties to move in a timely manner to discuss formation of government because of “pressing issues internationally”. He cited in particular the inauguration of US president-elect Donald Trump in January.

“We could have most of the work done by Christmas but we have to focus on the issues. I don’t think we will have reached agreement by Christmas. But I’m sure that most people in the country want us to form a government as quickly as we can,” he said.

Mr Martin, who is also the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, was speaking in Farmleigh House where he and the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee held bilateral talks with the Northern Secretary Hilary Benn and the undersecretary for Northern Ireland, Fleur Anderson.

READ MORE

Tánaiste Micheál Martin with Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn (right) at Farmleigh House in Dublin on Tuesday. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

At a press conference after the talks, Mr Martin was asked about his intentions in relation to government formation. He said that Fianna Fáil would be holding a parliamentary party on Wednesday to discuss its next moves, as are Fine Gael and Sinn Féin.

Mr Martin and the Fine Gael leader, Taoiseach Simon Harris, might have an opportunity to meet informally on Tuesday night, he said, when both will be in Leinster House following the annual lighting of its Christmas tree.

“The overriding objective would be a government that can go the full distance,” he said. “It should go for the term to facilitate decisive government and decisions that are in the best interest of the country and its people.”

“I will talk to my party [on Wednesday] and get a mandate from them to engage in discussions around the formation of government. It should emerge from the initial rounds of discussions as to what has the greater potential in terms of a combination to create a government.”

Asked about the deadline, Mr Martin said he did not want to be presumptive in setting any date.

“I do believe the people would want us in the Dáil to move in a reasonable time frame.”

He added that the talks to form the outgoing Government in 2020 took a considerable amount of time, mainly around policy discussions. He said he was not willing to discuss the composition of the government or ministerial positions before any discussions began. Ms McEntee said she would not divulge Fine Gael’s approach at this stage.

Mr Martin was asked about the number of TDs necessary to give stability, and whether he favoured a third party or independents. He said the first government he served was reliant on three Independent TDs and was effectively a minority government but survived for five years.

“A lot depends on the character of those who are supporting you. What I mean by that is people who can take the rough with the smooth and have the backbone to see it through.

“The numbers is one aspect of it, but the degree of commitment that individuals can give to a Government is another.

“A lot will depend on how this how the discussions evolve. I do believe there’s enough people in Leinster House who have a common position on core issues and the economic model and Europe ... We just want to test the waters too and see what others are saying.”

Asked if he would be open to a four-party coalition with the Social Democrats and the Labour Party, he said only: “It’s a matter for the Labour Party to decide its strategy. It seems there are different perspectives within Labour. Likewise, it’s a matter for the Social Democrats as well.”

The British and Irish Ministers held extensive discussions during a two-hour meeting in Farmleigh focused on the repeal of the controversial Legacy Act – introduced by the previous UK Conservative government and which proposed immunity for historic crimes – and also ongoing work to reset the relationship between Ireland and the United Kingdom.