Election 2024 live updates: Simon Harris pours cold water on proposed alliance of left-wing parties

In one week’s time, the country will take to the polls, and people will cast their votes on who they’d like to see make up the 34th Dáil.

The main story for The Irish Times today is our interview with Taoiseach Simon Harris who has poured cold water on any talks of a left-wing alliance.

The suggestion was put forward by Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik, though the Green Party’s Roderic O’Gorman has also made a similar suggestion in the past.

In our lead story today Mr Harris rejects the idea saying: “I don’t think anyone wants to see a coalition with four, five or six parties in it”.

Simon Harris says no to a 'four or five' party coalition - and answers your questions Listen | 34:14

Mary Lou McDonald has just been asked on RTÉ's Claire Byrne programme if she should level with people and say that Sinn Féin will not be able to solve every problem.

She responds by stating that the issues that are raised with her are “basic asks. I have never said to people that we have overnight solutions. That is not what people are looking for.

“They want a government that priorities investment and makes the right calls.”

Byrne suggested to her that if you narrow the tax base, people will have to work longer.

“Our taxation proposals are balanced and fair. The proposal to take the first €45,000 out of USC is a necessary and very fair relief for middle-income and lower-income workers,” the Sinn Féin leader said.

A job guarantee for medical graduates will help Irish people to stay at home ... and we offer young people a chance to live and work in Ireland.”

She says that the Sinn Féin proposals are based on a “balance of risk” and its proposals are based on figures from the Department of Finance.

“The most prudent thing, when you reference risk from the new Trump presidency is to invest in infrastructure. The best thing to derisk is to build more houses,” Ms McDonald said.

Simon Harris rejects coalition with multi-party left-wing alliancehttps://t.co/88MeBjD4pt — Jennifer Bray (@Jennifer_Bray) November 22, 2024

Simon Harris has attacked the Soc Dems for ruling out tax cuts.



“Simon Harris is clutching at straws and is clearly struggling to explain how FG can propose large tax cuts and massive spending increases during this election campaign.”https://t.co/RsO4vqQ50I — Social Democrats (@SocDems) November 22, 2024

In his interview with The Irish Times Inside Politics podcast Taoiseach Simon Harris had a pop at the Social Democrats for ruling out tax cuts, saying: “That’s the equivalent of saying there will be tax rises.”

They’ve had a pop back saying: “Simon Harris is clutching at straws and is clearly struggling to explain how Fine Gael can propose large tax cuts and massive spending increases during this election campaign.

“This is an especially difficult circle to square when the Taoiseach is also issuing stark warnings about future risks to the economy from international events, like the re-election of Donald Trump.

“In those circumstances, it is bizarre that he is attacking one of the only parties that is being straight with the electorate and simply stating the truth – that large tax cuts, and simultaneous spending increases, are incompatible.”

Listen to the podcast with Mr Harris or read about it here.

The last Coalition Government deal included the unprecedented arrangement of a rotating taoiseach given that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael had roughly the same number of seats in the Dáil.

Both parties would dearly love to take a significant lead over their old rivals to negate the need for such a deal should they end up in Coalition again after the election.

However, the polls indicated they will be close enough in terms of seat numbers again and should they go back into Coalition the only question might be who becomes taoiseach first.

Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach Simon Harris, was asked on RTÉ radio if he would be happy to serve as tánaiste under Micheál Martin if his own party returns fewer TDs.

He replied: “I don’t answer any hypotheticals because not one vote has been cast. My party is contesting this election to try and be the lead party in the next government.

“The Coalition Government’s worked well, but I’m asking people to go out and vote for Fine Gael candidates across the country.”

Pressed on the question he said: “I’d be happy to be elected to the Dáil and I’d be happy to maximise my seats and I believe Fine Gael has an opportunity to be the largest party, and I’m asking people to give me an opportunity to continue as their taoiseach.”

Ireland’s political parties are more or less on the same page when it comes to the war in Gaza.

Taoiseach Simon Harris this morning confirmed Ireland would “absolutely” arrest Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu should come to this country for whatever reason in the wake of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing a warrant for his arrest.

He was asked about the issue during an interview with RTÉ radio and added: “We support international courts and we apply their warrants.”

It is a hypothetical given that Mr Netanyahu is unlikely to be visiting any time soon, but Harris joins other world leaders, such as Justin Trudeau of Canada, in taking this position.

It is not universal though. The United States, Israel and others are not members of the ICC and Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban has said he would invite Mr Netanyahu to his country and guarantee that the ICC arrest warrant would not be observed.

On Thursday judges at the ICC issued arrest warrants for Mr Netanyahu and his former defence chief Yoav Gallant, as well as a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The move comes after the ICC prosecutor Karim Khan announced on May 20th that he was seeking arrest warrants for alleged crimes connected to the October 7th, 2023, Hamas-led attacks on Israel and the Israeli military response in Gaza.

The ICC said Israel’s acceptance of the court’s jurisdiction was not required.

Israel has rejected the jurisdiction of The Hague-based court and denies war crimes in Gaza. Israel has said it killed Al-Masri, also known as Mohammed Deif, in an air strike, but Hamas has neither confirmed nor denied this.

With a week to go until polling day there will be a flurry of activity as the main parties, Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin, seek to persuade voters they are the ones that should lead the next government. The smaller parties and many Independents will also be hoping for seats at the table of power.

Here’s a brief run down of what’s on today.