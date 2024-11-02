Sinn Féin to add up to 10 more general election candidates in sign of increased ambition

From left: Sinn Fein's health spokesperson David Cullinane, President Mary Lou McDonald and finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty at the launch of the party's new health policy in Dublin on October 29th. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Up to 10 extra general election candidates look set to be added to the slate of Sinn Féin candidates around the country, in a sign that the party is increasing its level of ambition just days out from the start of the campaign.

It is understood that in Louth, Dundalk-Carlingford Councillor Antoin Watters is a front-runner to join Drogheda Councillor Joanna Byrne and Ruairí Ó Murchú TD on the ticket.

In Cavan Monaghan, Councillor Cathy Bennett, who is the Cathaoirleach of Monaghan County Council, looks set to join sitting TDs Matt Carthy and Pauline Tully on the ticket.

A decision is also expected on Monday around a replacement for Laois-Offaly TD Brian Stanley, who quit the party alleging the use of a “kangaroo court” on foot of a complaint made by a woman this summer.

The decision of the party to add a third candidate in some constituencies, and to add around nine or 10 extra candidates nationally, has garnered a mixed reaction within the party. While some sources were bullish about the party’s prospects in the election, others were concerned that it could potentially backfire if Sinn Féin polls poorly in the coming weeks.

There is huge pressure on the party to get its candidate selection strategy right after being accused of not running enough candidates in the 2020 general election, and running too many in this summer’s local and European elections.

“The only way we can get Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil out of government is with a Sinn Féin-led government, and we need the numbers to be able to do that. We are hearing positive things back from our canvassing reports, and we are looking to push up our final number of candidates. We could now land in the late 60′s or beyond, with maybe above 70 candidates,” a party source said.

Mr Stanley’s decision to run as an Independent in Laois has also presented Sinn Féin with a headache, especially considering the fact he has said that other Sinn Féin members who resigned would be helping him campaign locally.