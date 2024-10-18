Roderic O’Gorman calls for election to take place on November 29th

Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman said it is his view that the public is tiring of election uncertainty. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman has said his preference is for a general election on November 29th.

Mr O’Gorman said he will be telling his Coalition partners, the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste, on Monday his preference for the polling day and that the Irish public need clarity around the election date.

“I’ve been out on the doors, even just last night, and I’m starting to get the sense people are getting a little tired of the ‘will they, won’t they’ and probably now’s the time to give some degree of certainty to the Irish people in terms of the election date,” he told reporters in Dublin on Friday.

“I’ll be meeting the Coalition leaders, on Monday. What I’ll be saying to them is that I think we need to give clarity. I’ll be saying my preference is for a November election, for November 29th. I think that gives us the opportunity to get those final pieces of legislation through.”

The Minister for Children also said that if the Government was to go with the November 29th date, the Dáil should be dissolved in early November.