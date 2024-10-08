Concerns about Russian ‘asset’ among Oireachtas members raised in Dáil

Concerns about an alleged Russian “asset” among Oireachtas members was raised in the Dáil as the House voted on the Order of Business even before Leaders’ Questions had commenced.

Labour TD Duncan Smith said there had been no response officially or politically to “the revelation to the front page of The Sunday Times that there’s a member of the Oireachtas that has been recruited by Russian intelligence”.

He said “it’s been sneered and laughed at and dismissed by many since, but there’s a matter of utmost importance and seriousness, and I haven’t seen anything either internally, from the Oireachtas or politically” about “how we’re going to actually counter and deal with this. I would like to hear something, either from yourself Ceann Comhairle or from the Taoiseach, as to how we’re going to manage and deal with this in our own House.”

Earlier, Solidarity TD Mick Barry said he would call a vote on the Order of Business after Taoiseach Simon Harris requested the Dáil to sit an hour earlier as he is flying to the US to meet US president Joe Biden.

READ MORE

Mr Barry said the Taoiseach should not be celebrating the presidency of a man who is arming and financing genocide against the Palestinians.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath said: “I don’t know what’s going on with the Taoiseach, but he has the media driven demented. He has the people driven demented. He’s us driven demented. I think he’ll become he’s become a demented himself. And I think it’s time now to stop on all the tricks the snakes and ladders. Have a bit of cop on and respect for the people as well as this House. Call the election, let the dog see the rabbit, that is out there, rather than playing games.”

Mr Harris replied I could easily have done what many Taoisigh do and sent someone in to take Leaders’ but he wanted to take Leaders’ Questions himself because he takes his duties to the House seriously.