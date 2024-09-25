Taoiseach Simon Harris to travel to White House next month to meet Joe Biden

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Simon Harris and Tanáiste Micheál Martin attends the UN General Assembly's opening session in New York, where Joe Biden gave his gave his last speech to the UN as president. Photograph: Maxwell

Taoiseach Simon Harris will meet US president Joe Biden at the White House next month, after accepting an invitation to mark a centenary of diplomatic relations between Ireland and the US.

Mr Harris will travel to Washington DC next month, with the exact date of the trip not yet disclosed.

A spokesman for the Taoiseach confirmed the trip on Tuesday, as Mr Harris continues with a programme of bilateral and meetings with world leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York.

After their meeting next month, Mr Harris and President Biden will speak at an event to mark the centenary of bilateral diplomatic relations between Ireland and the US, which was the first country to recognise Ireland’s place among the nations of the world, the Government announced.

“The event will also be an opportunity to reflect on President Biden’s career-long friendship with Ireland.”

During his visit to Washington DC, Mr Harris will also undertake a number of other engagements. His trip to the White House will come at a time when many believe Mr Harris will be considering whether to call a general election or not.

Mr Harris and Tánaiste Micheál Martin both attended the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, where Mr Biden gave his last speech to the UN as president. After this, Mr Martin officially opened Ireland House in New York, which will house the Consulate General of Ireland in New York, Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland, Tourism Ireland, CIE Tours and The Ireland Funds under one roof.

“I have no doubt that Ireland House New York will serve us well in the years ahead as a hub for diplomacy, trade, business, tourism; promoting Irish food and culture and ensure we can maximise our collective impact in New York,” Mr Martin said.

He also announced €4.5 million funding to more than 140 organisations in the United States which will receive grants this year from the Government’s Emigrant Support Programme.