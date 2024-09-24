Israel and Hizbullah launch new attacks after strikes kill hundreds in Lebanon

Israel struck Hizbullah targets in southern Lebanon and the Iran-backed group attacked military facilities in northern Israel on Tuesday, increasing fears of a full-blown conflict after Lebanon suffered its deadliest day in decades.

Israel's military said it hit dozens of Hizbullah targets overnight, a day after carrying out air strikes against the armed group which Lebanese authorities said killed nearly 500 people and sent tens of thousands fleeing for safety.

Hizbullah said it targeted several Israeli military targets overnight including an explosives factory 60km into Israel, which it attacked with Fadi rockets at about 4am. It said it also attacked the Megiddo airfield near the northern Israeli town of Afula three separate times overnight.

After almost a year of war against Hamas in Gaza on its southern border, Israel is shifting its focus to the northern frontier, where Hizbullah has been firing rockets into Israel in support of Hamas, which is also backed by Iran.

With the region increasingly on edge, over 30 international flights to and from Beirut on Tuesday were cancelled, according to the Rafic Hariri International Airport’s website. Airlines affected included Qatar Airways, Turkish Airways and various airlines from the United Arab Emirates.

Lebanese caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati’s office said he would fly to New York, where the United Nations General Assembly is taking place, “for further contacts” following the escalated wave of Israeli strikes on Lebanon on Monday.

The fighting has raised fears that the United States, Israel’s close ally and regional power Iran, which has proxies across the Middle East – Hizbullah, Yemen’s Houthis and armed groups in Iraq – will be sucked into a wider war.

The strikes have piled pressure on Hizbullah, which last week suffered heavy losses when thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by its members exploded in the worst security breach in its history.

The operation was widely attributed to Israel, which has not confirmed or denied responsibility.

[ What is Hizbullah’s position and influence in Lebanon?Opens in new window ]

Israel's intelligence and technological prowess has given it a strong edge in both Lebanon and Gaza. It has track down and assassinated top Hizbullah commanders and Hamas leaders.

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies said the Middle East risked being dragged into a broader conflict that no country would gain from, according to a statement released after they met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

An all-out war could create instability across the Middle East in addition to a devastating war in Gaza which shows no sign of easing.

A senior source familiar with Hizbullah thinking said the group was in an unprecedented phase of confrontation and Israel was acting as if it sought to push Hizbullah against the wall. Hizbullah says it does not want a wider war.

The Israeli military said it struck a Hizbullah militant cell, and its artillery and tanks hit other Hizbullah targets in the south. Police in northern Israel said fragments of interceptor missiles were found in various areas.

After almost a year of hostilities that flared last October as the Gaza war erupted, Israel warned people in Lebanon to evacuate areas where it said the armed movement was storing weapons.

Families from south Lebanon loaded cars, vans and trucks with belongings and people young and old. Highways north were gridlocked.

The Lebanese minister co-ordinating the crisis response, Nasser Yassin, said 89 temporary shelters in schools and other facilities had been set up, with the capacity for more than 26,000 people as civilians fled what he called “Israeli atrocities”.

Israel’s military said it struck Hizbullah in Lebanon’s south, east and north on Monday, including rocket launchers, command posts and militant infrastructure. The Israeli air force struck about 1,600 Hizbullah targets in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, it said.

Lebanon’s ministry for health said at least 492 people had been killed, including 35 children, and 1,645 wounded. One Lebanese official said it was Lebanon’s highest daily death toll from violence since the 1975-1990 civil war. – Reuters